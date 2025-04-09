Anthropic takes on ChatGPT Pro with its new Claude Max plan

Anthropic, the startup behind the popular Claude models, today announced a new premium plan designed to satisfy the needs of developers, who are among the primary users of its models. Despite ranking high on several AI benchmarks, Anthropic’s Claude models haven't seen wide adoption compared to OpenAI and Google models because of rate and usage limitations. This new plan aims to address those concerns.

In addition to the existing Claude Free and Pro plans, users can now subscribe to the new Claude Max plan. This plan provides access to more usage, priority access during high-traffic periods, higher output limits for better and richer responses and Artifacts, as well as priority access to Anthropic’s newest features and models.

Instead of charging a flat $200 per month like ChatGPT Pro, Claude Max has two levels that users can select based on their needs:

The 'Expanded Usage' tier within Max costs $100 per month and offers 5x more usage than the Pro plan. Anthropic claims that this level is suitable for frequent users who work with Claude on a variety of tasks.

The 'Maximum Flexibility' level costs $200 per month and offers 20x more usage than the Pro plan. Anthropic claims that this top level is suitable for daily users who collaborate often with Claude for most tasks.

The new Claude Max plan is available in all regions where Claude is currently accessible. Users can upgrade their current plan by visiting claude.ai/upgrade.

The launch of Claude Max indicates Anthropic's plan to capture more of the power-user market, directly competing with offerings like ChatGPT Pro. However, it may need to further expand its offerings to better compete with ChatGPT Pro, since it currently lacks several capabilities including Advanced Voice Mode, image, and video generation.