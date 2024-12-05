OpenAI announces ChatGPT Pro plan for a hefty $200 per month

OpenAI offers four tiers of ChatGPT to meet the needs of diverse customers. For individual users, ChatGPT offers Free and Plus plans. For business users, ChatGPT provides a Team plan. And for enterprise users, ChatGPT offers an Enterprise plan.

The ChatGPT Plus plan costs $20 per month and offers the following benefits:

Everything in Free plan

Early access to new features like Canvas

Access to OpenAI o1-preview, OpenAI o1-mini

Access to GPT-4o, GPT-4o mini, GPT-4

Up to 5x more messages for GPT‑4o

Access to data analysis, file uploads, vision, web browsing, and image generation

Access to Advanced Voice Mode

OpenAI today announced the new paid Pro plan for ChatGPT customers. This new Pro plan will come with a hefty price tag of $200 per month and will include some exclusive benefits on top of the capabilities available in the Plus plan. OpenAI describes the new Pro plan as the one that offers the best of OpenAI with the highest level of access.

ChatGPT Pro plan features:

Everthing in Plus

Unlimited access to o1, o1-mini, and GPT-4o

Unlimited access to advanced voice

Access to o1 pro mode, which uses more compute for the best answers to the hardest questions. Compared to both o1 and o1-preview, o1 pro mode performs better on challenging ML benchmarks across math, science, and coding.

OpenAI mentioned that they will be adding more capabilities to Pro plan over time.

In the European region, the ChatGPT Pro plan will cost £200 or €229 per month. If a user upgrades from the Plus plan to the Pro plan, OpenAI will offer a prorated credit for the remainder of their Plus subscription.

While ChatGPT Pro's features seem impressive, the significant 10x price increase over the Plus plan raises concerns about its value proposition. It's uncertain whether users will find the Pro plan worth the investment. If ChatGPT Pro plan succeeds, OpenAI's pricing strategy could influence the broader market for AI language models.

Image Credit: Tibor Blaho