ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode now available on macOS and Windows apps

Back in May, during the launch of GPT-4o, OpenAI announced the new Advanced Voice feature that can respond to audio inputs in as little as 232 milliseconds, with an average of 320 milliseconds, similar to human response time in a typical conversation. After months of delay, OpenAI started the rollout of Advanced Voice mode in September for ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Team subscribers in the US.

Recently, OpenAI expanded the roll out of ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode to users in the EU. ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode is now available for all ChatGPT Plus and Team users in the EU, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. To use this Advanced Voice mode feature, users need to download the latest version of the ChatGPT app from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in supported regions.

OpenAI also recently announced the availability of Advanced Voice mode for ChatGPT desktop apps on macOS and Windows. It is important to note that OpenAI has a daily limit for Advanced Voice feature usage, even on desktop. The ChatGPT app will notify you when you have 15 minutes of Advanced Voice usage remaining for the day.

In recent weeks, OpenAI has made several improvements to Advanced Voice mode, including support for five new voices (Arbor, Maple, Sol, Spruce, and Vale), the ability for users to set custom instructions and ask it to remember conversations for later reference, and improved overall conversational speed, smoothness, and accents in supported foreign languages.

At DevDay 2024, OpenAI announced the Realtime API, which will allow developers to create their own voice experiences similar to ChatGPT's Advanced Voice mode. The Realtime API text input tokens will cost $5 per 1 million and $20 per 1 million output tokens. Audio input will cost $100 per 1 million tokens, and output is $200 per 1 million tokens.

With the expansion of Advanced Voice and the introduction of the Realtime API, OpenAI is making significant strides in conversational AI, paving the way for more interactive and accessible AI experiences.