Apple could reportedly bring back an exclusive battery display to the iPhone 14 Pro Series

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro series could reportedly be reverting to the classic battery icon displaying the battery percentage. The alleged upgrade tells users the battery level of their iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices. While a similar feature was added to the iOS 16 beta, the difference is that in the iPhone 14 Pro devices, the battery percentage will reportedly be outside the battery icon.

Some other leaks reported by MacRumors include the rearrangements of status bar icons such as the network signal icon shifting to the left and the location toggle moving to the right, beside the battery icon. Rumors suggest that Apple could be planning to keep these changes exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models only. There is also an alleged addition of the “Always-On Display” that would darken lock screen wallpapers and subtract the depth effect. It would also make widgets visible that fade after specific intervals and show notifications similar to the fully illuminated lock screen.

As the date for the official Apple event on September 7, 2022, approaches, users could expect it to debut its iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, and introduce the iOS 16, as reported earlier.

Source and Image Credits: MacRumors