More purported details on upcoming Intel Raptor Lake leaks: 13900K, 13700K and more

AMD recently unveiled its Ryzen 7000 desktop CPU lineup based on Zen 4. To combat the new Zen chips, Intel will be releasing its 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S CPUs at the end of the month according to leaked information. It's going to be still competition between the two rival CPU lineups suggests leaked Geekbench performance numbers.

As usual though, Intel's Raptor Lake-S lineup is expected to be a long one with several SKUs belonging to the i9, i7, i5 and i3 series. While an earlier leak gave us a pretty fair idea of that, a new report today from fellow site Wccftech alleges to have got in-depth specification details of the full Raptor Lake-S lineup including per core clock speed details, DDR4 and DDR5 supported speeds, among many other things.

First up, we have the specs of the i9, i7 and i5 chips - both K (unlocked) and non-k (locked) - which will feature an Intel Xe LP integrated graphics. You can view the lineup in the image below. Interestingly it looks like DDR5 ECC support may be present on Raptor Lake right from the start. The 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs had the feature enabled long after it had launched.

Up next, we have the F-series SKUs which lack or have the integrated graphics disabled:

Finally, we hae the T-series lineup that are low TDP variants. The T series apparently consists of only two variants, the i9-13900T and i7-13700T:

With the expected launch of the Raptor Lake looming not too far away from now, we could receive even more details about the chips as we inch closer.

Source and images: Wccftech