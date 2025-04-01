Here is the list of iPhones expected to support iOS 19

Apple has announced that its Worldwide Developer Conference 2025 (WWDC 2025) will take place on Monday, June 9. There, the company is expected to unveil the next versions of iOS and iPadOS—iOS 19 and iPadOS 19—and make them immediately available to developers.

There is widespread speculation that Apple will incorporate several design elements from visionOS, including the "glass-like" design, into iOS 19. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently suggested that Apple is working on an internal design project codenamed "Solarium," which means a room with glass walls, allegedly indicating the glass-like design changes expected in iOS 19.

While official changes and the list of eligible devices are not yet available, a private account on the social media platform X (via MacRumors), known for accurate leaks, has shared a list of iPhones eligible to get the iOS 19 update.

iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus

iPhone 16 Pro, ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max

iPhone 15, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus

‌iPhone 15‌ Pro, ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max

‌iPhone‌ 14, ‌iPhone‌ 14 Plus

‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro, ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro Max

‌iPhone‌ 13, ‌iPhone‌ 13 mini

‌iPhone‌ 13 Pro, ‌iPhone‌ 13 Pro Max

‌iPhone‌ 12, iPhone 12 mini

‌iPhone‌ 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

‌iPhone‌ 11, ‌iPhone‌ 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

‌iPhone‌ SE (2nd generation or later)

Reportedly, the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max will miss out on the iOS 19 update since they have the A12 Bionic chipset. All other iPhones will pick up the iOS 19 update, but several advanced features may be limited to newer iPhone models. Apple Intelligence, for example, only runs on iPhone 15 Pro and above devices.

As for iPadOS 19, the seventh-generation iPad with the A10 Fusion chip will be excluded. However, iPads equipped with the A12 Bionic chipset will be compatible with iPadOS 19.