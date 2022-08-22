Apple has widened its Self Service Repair program to select Macbooks

Today, Apple announced that its Self Service Repair program will now include parts and repair manuals for the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with the M1 family of chips. Apple also announced that the program will expand to Europe and more Mac models later this year.

Originally launched in April of this year Apple's Self Service Repair Store has allowed customers who own faulty iPhone handsets from the iPhone 12 family, iPhone 13 family and iPhone SE (3rd Gen) to access repair manuals and genuine parts to fix their own devices at home rather than taking them in to an Apple Genius Bar.

With 'right to repair' coming up more and more in the news as consumers look to maintain their current gadgets instead of replacing them every time there is a fault, this shows that Apple is keen to give owners the tools that they need to accomplish this themselves.

The site itself will launch on August 23rd, with parts available for the display, trackpad, and top case with battery, with Apple stating that there will be "more to come" in the future. Customers first require a service kit, which can be purchased separately or rented directly from Apple for $49 including shipping and 1 week rental.