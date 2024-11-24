Report: Apple is making MacBook Pro speaker repairs more affordable

For MacBook Pro users facing the silence of a blown speaker, getting them fixed is about to become a lot more affordable. According to MacRumors, Apple is now offering speakers as individual repair parts for its latest MacBook Pro models with the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips.

This update isn't just about reducing repair costs; it also reflects Apple's evolving stance in response to increasing requests for greater repair accessibility. For years, critics and advocates of the Right to Repair movement have criticized Apple's restrictive repair practices. Previously, a malfunctioning speaker in a MacBook Pro meant replacing the entire top case, which housed the battery, keyboard, and other components alongside the speakers. This "all-or-nothing" approach often pushed repair costs into the hundreds, making it financially unfeasible for many users.

This is the first time Apple has released separate MacBook Pro speaker parts since 2015, and the best part is that you won't necessarily need to take your machine to an Apple Store or authorized service provider to get the job done. Apple has already shared speaker repair guides for the new MacBook Pro models on its website, suggesting that technically inclined users may soon be able to purchase speaker parts for self-repair.

That said, Apple's decision to make these parts available and offer repair manuals is a positive step. It gives users more choice and has the potential to reduce the overall cost of repairs, especially for those who are comfortable tackling the job themselves.