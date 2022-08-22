YouTube begins its advance into the podcast space with a new Explore page

Over the years YouTube has become a platform for many types of video media, and one of those is recorded podcasts. Now Google is looking to improve the reach and user experience of podcasts on its platform with an updated Explore page available for select users that can be found at youtube.com/podcasts

With this new section of YouTube for podcast creators and discovery, Google is seeking to utilise the platform as an alternative option to Apple Podcasts or Spotify as a place for users to listen to their favourite shows. The fact that this also leverages the video capabilities that YouTube is known for gives shows a unique way to market themselves to their audiences.

It appears that the site is in early testing however, as not everyone can access it and even then, some YouTube Premium features are not enabled on the site (such as listening focused controls). It's not known when the site will become widely available to all users at this time but it appears that it went live in July of this year.

thanks for letting us know! this is a slow ramp and it's best to hang tight. reach out if you have more questions!! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 28, 2022

Source: 9to5Google