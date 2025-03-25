Apple integrates Apple Music catalog into leading DJ software and hardware

Apple Music now has "DJ with Apple Music," a brand-new feature that lets subscribers listen and blend songs right from its library using eligible DJ hardware and software. With this integration, DJs can prepare and play sets with Apple Music's collection of over 100 million songs.

The feature is designed to integrate into a suite of DJ software. Currently supported software and hardware include AlphaTheta, Serato, and InMusic's Engine DJ, Denon DJ, Numark, and Rane DJ. This release comes on top of an ongoing integration with Algoriddim's Djay Pro software.

According to Apple Music, DJ with Apple Music is designed to cater to all levels of DJs by making its music library available for set preparation, practice, and live performance. To make things convenient for users, Apple Music has introduced a dedicated DJ with Apple Music category page on the website. It has editorial hand-picked playlists directly curated for DJing, new curator pages on each supported hardware and software platform, and the curator pages will illustrate mixes and sample playlists, which will be utilizable by DJs as reference points and for practicing.

Key partner DJ hardware and software companies have been extremely positive about the integration. Representatives from AlphaTheta, Serato, and InMusic cited greater accessibility and creativity for DJs with direct access to the Apple Music music library.

"Apple Music is committed to supporting DJs. With this latest integration, we’re taking that commitment even further—seamlessly connecting Apple Music with the industry’s leading DJ software and hardware, " said Stephen Campbell, Global Head of Dance, Electronic & DJ Mixes at Apple Music in a statement (via TechCrunch). "This innovation brings the full power of Apple Music into the creative workflow, making it easier than ever for DJs to access, play, and discover music in real time."

DJ with Apple Music is a follow-up to Apple Music's previous endeavors in the DJ space, including the launch of DJ Mixes in 2021, adding a library of DJ sets to the service. Apple Music also launched Apple Music Club in December, a global live radio station with handpicked DJ mixes.