Apple iPhone trade-in offers more bang for the buck in a limited time offer

If you're looking to buy a new Apple device and want to trade in your existing one to save some cash, the iPhone-maker is offering extra credit in a limited-time offer. According to Apple's website, you can expect an additional credit of between $5 and $30 against your eligible iPhone.

"Get extra trade-in credit when you trade in an eligible iPhone and purchase a new eligible Apple device through June 18, 2025," Apple said on the website. MacRumors spotted the offer, noting that the increased iPhone trade-in values are available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and China.

Here are the increased iPhone trade-in values for various models in the US:

Model Old (up to) New (up to)

iPhone 15 Pro Max

 $630 $650

iPhone 15 Pro

 $500 $520

iPhone 15 Plus

 $440 $450

iPhone 15

 $400 $410

iPhone 14 Pro Max

 $450 $460

iPhone 14 Pro

 $380 $400

iPhone 14 Plus

 $300 $310

iPhone 14

 $290 $300

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

 $100 $120

iPhone 13 Pro Max

 $370 $380

iPhone 13 Pro

 $300 $310

iPhone 13

 $250 $270

iPhone 13 mini

 $200 $210

iPhone 12 Pro Max

 $280 $300

iPhone 12 Pro

 $220 $250

iPhone 12

 $170 $200

iPhone 12 mini

 $120 $130

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

 $50 $60

iPhone 11 Pro Max

 $180 $200

iPhone 11 Pro

 $150 $160

iPhone 11

 $130 $150

iPhone XS Max

 $120 $130

iPhone XS

 $90 $95

iPhone XR

 $100 $105

iPhone X

 $60 $65

iPhone 8 Plus

 $60 $65
iPhone 8 $45 $50

Apple changes iPhone trade-in values from time to time. For instance, it dropped the iPhone 15 Pro Max from $650 to $630 earlier this year, and under the current offer, the device is back to its previous value.

For the uninitiated, Apple Trade-in is a device exchange program where you can get instant credits to buy a new Apple device or store the amount in a gift card for later use. While you can give other devices such as an iPad, a Mac, or an Apple Watch, the current offer only applies to iPhones under June 18.

