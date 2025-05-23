Apple iPhone trade-in offers more bang for the buck in a limited time offer

If you're looking to buy a new Apple device and want to trade in your existing one to save some cash, the iPhone-maker is offering extra credit in a limited-time offer. According to Apple's website, you can expect an additional credit of between $5 and $30 against your eligible iPhone.

"Get extra trade-in credit when you trade in an eligible iPhone and purchase a new eligible Apple device through June 18, 2025," Apple said on the website. MacRumors spotted the offer, noting that the increased iPhone trade-in values are available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and China.

Here are the increased iPhone trade-in values for various models in the US:

Model Old (up to) New (up to) iPhone 15 Pro Max $630 $650 iPhone 15 Pro $500 $520 iPhone 15 Plus $440 $450 iPhone 15 $400 $410 iPhone 14 Pro Max $450 $460 iPhone 14 Pro $380 $400 iPhone 14 Plus $300 $310 iPhone 14 $290 $300 iPhone SE (3rd generation) $100 $120 iPhone 13 Pro Max $370 $380 iPhone 13 Pro $300 $310 iPhone 13 $250 $270 iPhone 13 mini $200 $210 iPhone 12 Pro Max $280 $300 iPhone 12 Pro $220 $250 iPhone 12 $170 $200 iPhone 12 mini $120 $130 iPhone SE (2nd generation) $50 $60 iPhone 11 Pro Max $180 $200 iPhone 11 Pro $150 $160 iPhone 11 $130 $150 iPhone XS Max $120 $130 iPhone XS $90 $95 iPhone XR $100 $105 iPhone X $60 $65 iPhone 8 Plus $60 $65 iPhone 8 $45 $50

Apple changes iPhone trade-in values from time to time. For instance, it dropped the iPhone 15 Pro Max from $650 to $630 earlier this year, and under the current offer, the device is back to its previous value.

For the uninitiated, Apple Trade-in is a device exchange program where you can get instant credits to buy a new Apple device or store the amount in a gift card for later use. While you can give other devices such as an iPad, a Mac, or an Apple Watch, the current offer only applies to iPhones under June 18.