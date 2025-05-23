Apple iPhone trade-in offers more bang for the buck in a limited time offer

If you're looking to buy a new Apple device and want to trade in your existing one to save some cash, the iPhone-maker is offering extra credit in a limited-time offer. According to Apple's website, you can expect an additional credit of between $5 and $30 against your eligible iPhone.
"Get extra trade-in credit when you trade in an eligible iPhone and purchase a new eligible Apple device through June 18, 2025," Apple said on the website. MacRumors spotted the offer, noting that the increased iPhone trade-in values are available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and China.
Here are the increased iPhone trade-in values for various models in the US:
|Model
|Old (up to)
|New (up to)
|
iPhone 15 Pro Max
|$630
|$650
|
iPhone 15 Pro
|$500
|$520
|
iPhone 15 Plus
|$440
|$450
|
iPhone 15
|$400
|$410
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|$450
|$460
|
iPhone 14 Pro
|$380
|$400
|
iPhone 14 Plus
|$300
|$310
|
iPhone 14
|$290
|$300
|
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
|$100
|$120
|
iPhone 13 Pro Max
|$370
|$380
|
iPhone 13 Pro
|$300
|$310
|
iPhone 13
|$250
|$270
|
iPhone 13 mini
|$200
|$210
|
iPhone 12 Pro Max
|$280
|$300
|
iPhone 12 Pro
|$220
|$250
|
iPhone 12
|$170
|$200
|
iPhone 12 mini
|$120
|$130
|
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
|$50
|$60
|
iPhone 11 Pro Max
|$180
|$200
|
iPhone 11 Pro
|$150
|$160
|
iPhone 11
|$130
|$150
|
iPhone XS Max
|$120
|$130
|
iPhone XS
|$90
|$95
|
iPhone XR
|$100
|$105
|
iPhone X
|$60
|$65
|
iPhone 8 Plus
|$60
|$65
|iPhone 8
|$45
|$50
Apple changes iPhone trade-in values from time to time. For instance, it dropped the iPhone 15 Pro Max from $650 to $630 earlier this year, and under the current offer, the device is back to its previous value.
For the uninitiated, Apple Trade-in is a device exchange program where you can get instant credits to buy a new Apple device or store the amount in a gift card for later use. While you can give other devices such as an iPad, a Mac, or an Apple Watch, the current offer only applies to iPhones under June 18.
0 Comments - Add comment