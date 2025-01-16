Apple increases trade-in values for MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and others

It's been a couple of weeks since we entered 2025, and Apple's US trade-in website now shows updated values for its devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. While Apple has started offering lower store credits for most iPhones and iPads, that's not the case with Apple Watch.

Here's a comparison of various Apple devices' old and new trade-in values (based on an older version of Apple's trade-in website). For instance, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will bring you home $50 less as the device is now only eligible for store credit up to $450 instead of $500. Meanwhile, you can't give your iPhone 7 Plus anymore as the device has been dropped from the trade-in program.

Model New (Up to) Old (Up to) Diff iPhone 15 Pro Max $630 $650 -$20 iPhone 15 Pro $500 $520 -$20 iPhone 15 Plus $420 $430 -$10 iPhone 15 $400 $410 -$10 iPhone 14 Pro Max $450 $500 -$50 iPad Pro $520 $555 -$35 iPad Air $270 $275 -$5 iPad $170 $190 -$20 iPad mini $200 $215 -$15 Apple Watch Ultra 2 $390 $375 $15 Apple Watch Series 9 $180 $180 $0 MacBook Pro $915 $875 $40 MacBook Air $425 $445 -$20 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $365 $365 $0 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G $205 $195 $10 Google Pixel 7 Pro $150 $150 $0

The case of iPads is similar, where you'll get less money than before for trading your device. However, MacBook Pro and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are eligible for extra credits. Apple's trade-in website further lists more than 25 Android devices eligible for trade-in.

While the value of several Android devices remains the same, some Android models now bring $5 additional credit for the trade-in. You can get $10 extra credit when selling your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G.

Apple keeps updating the trade-in values for various products from time to time. It's worth noting that the numbers on Apple's website indicate the maximum credit you can get for your device. Your actual amount depends on several factors, such as device, model, manufacturer, and condition.

Source: Apple via MacRumors