Apple slashes trade-in values for select iPhones, Macs, Watches, Android phones

Apple has updated the estimated trade-in values for multiple iPhone, Apple Watch, Android, Mac, and iPad models. In other words, giving away your existing iPhone 14 Pro or eligible Android smartphone will bring home less store credit than before after the updated numbers.

Here are the updated trade-in values for various Apple products and Android smartphones spotted by MacRumors on Apple's trade-in website:

iPhone 14 Pro Max $630 $620
iPhone 14 Pro $420 $400
iPad Pro $580 $565
iPad $250 $225
Apple Watch Ultra $360 $355
Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen $110 $90
Apple Watch Series 7 $140 $125
MacBook Pro $1010 $925
MacBook Air $525 $485
MacBook $145 $130
iMac $420 $330
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G $270 $235
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G $235 $170
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra $150 $140
Google Pixel 6 Pro $150 $125

When you trade in your Apple product or Android device, you can get payouts as instant discounts on iPhone purchases or load the amount onto an Apple Gift Card.

Interestingly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has returned to its previous trade-in value from earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra, Series 7, and the regular iPad are seeing another drop in their trade-in values.

Apple is expected to revise the trade-in values over the coming months, possibly around the launch of the iPhone 16 series. Speaking of which, various models of the iPhone 16 series are rumored to offer different upgrades such as faster charging speeds, bigger batteries, M14 OLED panels, 20% brighter display, and a new Capture button.

As per recent reports, Apple wants to reach 90 to 100 million shipments for the new iPhones this year. Therefore, the company might want to give more bang for the buck in future updates to the trade-in values.

