Apple lists 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar as a vintage product

The MacBook Pro, which was launched in 2017 with a touch bar, has now become a part of Apple's Vintage product list. The Cupertino company classifies a device as vintage five years after it was last distributed for sale.

Vintage products aren't guaranteed to receive repairs at Apple Stores or Authorized Service Providers anymore, and service depends on parts availability.

In addition to the 2017 MacBook Pro, Apple has also included the mid-2015 model of the 15-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar in the vintage products list. This particular model was available for purchase until 2018 (via MacRumors).

The 2017 MacBook Pro is also confirmed to be missing out on macOS 14. In fact, none of the Macs dating from 2016 or earlier meet the requirements to run Sonoma, with only one exception from 2017—the iMac Pro. These older laptops might continue to receive security patches periodically.

The 2017 MacBook Pro marks the second iteration of Apple's laptop with the Touch Bar, initially introduced with the 2016 models. The Touch Bar variant saw its successor in 2019, which boasted a Magic Keyboard, an enlarged Touch Bar, and upgraded processors.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is the only model that still has the Touch Bar. Apple went back to physical function keys with the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2021.

Apple is also reportedly gearing up to launch new MacBook Pro PCs in October. The first M3 Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models could debut alongside the new M3 iMac and the M3 13-inch MacBook Air.

The M3 chips are rumored to be based on a new 3nm process node, which would make them more powerful and efficient compared to the current M2 chips used in Macs. These chips are said to deliver up to 20% faster CPU performance and up to 30% faster GPU performance compared to the M2 chips.