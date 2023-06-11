Apple reportedly may launch an M3 processor-based MacBook Air in 2024

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to release updated MacBook Air models featuring the M3 chip. These new 15-inch MacBooks will reportedly hit the market in 2024, offering significant performance and power efficiency enhancements over their predecessors.

The MacBook Air lineup comprises a 13-inch model introduced in June 2022 and a recently launched 15-inch variant. Both models utilize Apple's M2 chip, manufactured using TSMC's 5nm process. However, the M3 chip will be built on TSMC's 3nm process, leading to notable CPU and GPU performance improvements.

Gurman further notes that the M3 chip will likely have CPU and GPU core counts similar to the M2 chip. This continuity in core counts suggests that Apple's focus on the M3 chip optimizes power efficiency and overall system performance.

Additionally, Gurman reaffirms that Apple is concurrently developing new iMac and 13-inch MacBook Pro models with the M3 chip. The upcoming iMac, projected to launch early next year, is expected to maintain the current design language introduced in 2020.

Recently, a benchmark test showed the M2 Ultra performing 2x faster than the fastest Intel-based Mac. And the M3 chip is anticipated to deliver performance efficiency for the new MacBook Air models.

Expected to be priced at $1,299, the 15-inch MacBook Air offers several key differences compared to its 13-inch counterpart. Most notably, it boasts a larger display and an increased speaker count, with six speakers instead of four.

Also, Apple has started shipping a new 70W USB-C power adapter for the MacBook Air lineup, replacing the older 67W adapter. When buying the 15-inch MacBook Air, users can choose between the 35W Dual USB charger and the newer 70W adapter.

At WWDC 2023, Apple also talked about the new features and changes coming to iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and more. However, the limelight of the show is the new Vision Pro AR headset that's set to release in early 2024.

Source: Bloomberg