M3 iMac, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro PCs reportedly will launch in October

Apple is said to be preparing for the launch of its first M3 Apple Silicon Macs in October. The new Macs are reported to include a new M3 iMac, M3 13-inch MacBook Air, and M3 MacBook Pro. The M3 iMac is expected to be a minor update to the current M1 iMac, while the M3 MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Pro are expected to be more significant upgrades.

The M3 chips are rumored to be based on a new 3nm process node, making them more powerful and efficient than the M2 chips currently used in Macs. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the M3 chips could offer up to 20% faster CPU performance and up to 30% faster GPU performance than the M2 chips.

Gurman notes that the M3 chip will likely have CPU and GPU core counts similar to the M2 chip. This continuity in core counts suggests that Apple's focus on the M3 chip optimizes power efficiency and overall system performance.

Previously, we reported that the M2 Ultra performed 2x faster than the fastest Intel-based Mac. And the M3 chip is anticipated to deliver performance efficiency for the new MacBook Air models.

At WWDC 2023, Apple talked about the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro with M2 Ultra. The new 15-inch MacBook Air is Apple's latest thin-and-light notebook. In fact, Apple claims it's the thinnest 15-inch notebook ever made at 11.5mm.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15, Watch Series 9, and a new Apple Watch Ultra in a press event that could happen in September or October

However, it has not yet announced any plans for the M3 Macs. Gurman says they are expected to be announced later this year. The new Macs could be a major boost for Apple's Mac lineup, offering significant performance improvements over the current models.

Source: Bloomberg