Apple Maps on the web leaves beta and launches with support for mobile devices

After just over eight months in beta, Apple Maps is out of its testing phase and now available to everyone. Back in July 2024, Apple launched Apple Maps on the web in beta, allowing people outside the Apple ecosystem to use the company's navigation platform. Until now, Apple Maps was available via beta.apple.maps.com, but now, the website has dropped the "beta" label.

As of now, the Apple Maps website is accessible by heading over to maps.apple.com. However, one of the biggest changes aside from coming out of beta is that Apple Maps now supports mobile devices. Previously, Apple Maps was available for desktop and tablets, but now even Android and iPhone users can enjoy the navigation website as well.

While Google Maps still remains the undisputed king in navigation, Android users now have another option. The Apple Maps web app allows users to explore places, search for businesses, get navigation assistance, and view Guides. In December 2024, the website, which was in beta, gained the "Look Around" feature.

Using the Look Around feature, users could explore nearby areas in 360-degree panoramic views. It is also available to use for all and can be accessed by tapping or clicking the binoculars icon in Apple Maps website.

Interestingly, we noticed that the "Beta" icon is still there next to the Apple Maps icon on the top left.

As noted by 9to5mac, features such as the transit map, 3D buildings, the option to sign in with an Apple account to access saved places, and custom Guides are still not available. Apple is expected to continue adding more features to the website and add support for more platforms.

If you wish to try out Apple Maps on your device, simply click here and enjoy Apple's mapping service.