TCL wants to be your next TV with 98-inch QM8, QM7, packs Dolby Atmos/Vision, IMAX Enhanced

TCL is a fairly popular brand of television and for good reason. The company produces good quality TVs these days trying to go toe to toe with the big boys like Sony, Samsung, and LG. (In case you were wondering, TCL stands for "The Creative Life".) A TCL person reached out to Neowin earlier today highlighting some of the discounts it is offering till Christmas and into New Year.

The company highlighted three 98-inch models and one 115-inch variant. We had a look and decided that a couple of them are certainly good offers to consider as they are both the lowest priced and customers are also happy with their purchase.

These are the 98-inch QM8 and the 98-inch QM7. Both the TVs are based on TCL's QD-Mini LED wherein TCL claims it combines Quantum Dot LED (QLED) tech with OLED. Hence, this, in theory, provides great brightness while also delivering excellent colors and contrast. While the variants are mostly the same, there are a few differences between the two which makes the QM8 higher priced.

Both the TVs are powered by TCL's AIPQ PRO image processor and have features like support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:Virtual X, IMAX Enhanced certification, and Dolby Vision. They also have gaming features like ALLM, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and Game Accelerator 240 VRR or 240 Hz variable refresh rate mode.

In terms of differences, the QM8 comes with up-firing Onkyo speakers which is not the case with the QM7. The former also is equipped with what TCL refers to as QLED PRO-based QD-Mini LED ULTRA; the latter, instead, has QLED ULTRA-based QD-Mini LED. Another difference between the two is that TCL advertises the brightness of the QM8 as ULTIMATE LED backlight while the QM7 is said to have ULTRA LED Backlight.

The QM8 also supports the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) 3.0 digital tuner. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 while the QM7 has Wi-Fi 5.

The other common specifications of the two are given below:

120Hz Panel Refresh Rate (144Hz Variable Refresh Rate)

HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG

Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion

Bluetooth Personal Audio

4 HDMI Inputs including one with eARC

Google TV Smart OS with Hands-Free Voice Control and Backlit Voice Remote

Google Chromecast Built-in

Apple Air Play 2

Works with: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit

FullView 360 Metal Bezel-less Design with Height Adjustable Pedestal Stand

TCL 98-inch QM8 and QM7

