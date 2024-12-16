Apple AirTag 2 could feature extended range thanks to an advanced UWB chip

Apple is rumored to launch the second-generation AirTag next year. The AirTag 2 is speculated to have a mid-2025 release and could feature multiple upgrades over the current generation AirTag. Reportedly, the new AirTag will feature an advanced ultra-wideband (UWB) chipset similar to the one found inside the iPhone 15. The new UWB chipset is anticipated to significantly boost the AirTag's range and performance.

The current version of AirTag uses Precision Finding within a range of 10 to 30 meters, depending on the surrounding conditions. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the AirTag 2 could triple this range, making it much easier to locate lost items even from a greater distance. Gurman adds, "The new model should triple that by using the next-generation ultrawide-band chip, I’m told." Recently, United Airlines added AirTag's Share Item Location tool to its app, letting users track their delayed or lost luggage.

Not only the range but also the new UWB chip inside the upcoming AirTag 2 will likely enhance the overall accuracy and reliability of the AirTag's tracking capabilities. This means users will have a better experience when trying to find misplaced items like keys, bags, or wallets. This report corroborates previous information revealed by Gurman. Additionally, Apple is said to be working on enhancing the security features of the AirTag 2. However, specific details about the security features are not yet clear.

Bluetooth trackers available in the market such as from Chipolo, have a maximum range of 200-300 feet (60-90 meters). Tracker from Tile, claims to work at a range of 100-500 feet (30-150 meters). If the rumors are true, the new UWB chip inside the next-generation AirTag will bring Apple's tracking device's range closer to Bluetooth trackers' offerings. The official price and pricing of the AirTag 2 have yet to be announced.