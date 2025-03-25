Apple says upcoming lossless audio support on AirPods Max isn't a big deal

Yesterday, Apple announced that with the next iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4 update, they will also roll out lossless audio support for the AirPods Max with USB-C. Additionally, the AirPods Max will also gain support for ultra-low latency audio. The lossless audio technology will allow AirPods Max users to experience original-like sound quality.

Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak shared a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) stating, "Next month AirPods Max are leveling up with lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio—bringing you mind-blowing sound quality. Whether you’re a music creator or music lover, this is the ultimate audio upgrade!"

In simple terms, Joswiak hyped the upcoming lossless audio feature for the AirPods Max with USB-C. However, Apple itself has a contrasting view of this new feature.

Audio files are compressed to reduce their file sizes. Some of the popular lossy compression formats are MP3 and WAV. However, Apple's own Advanced Audio Codec (AAC) format offers minimal data loss, preserving most of the original data. Apple Music's entire library of songs is formatted in AAC and lossless compression standard Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC).

However, in Apple's official support document (spotted by Macrumors), the company says that its own Advanced Audio Codec (AAC) already delivers "virtually indistinguishable" audio quality compared to an original studio recording. Apple further states that "the difference between AAC and lossless audio is virtually indistinguishable."

This means that if Apple's AAC already offers similar audio quality as lossless audio, then marketing it as an "ultimate" upgrade isn't correct, and is primarily meant for hype. As for lower latency, that shouldn't have any impact on improving sound quality.