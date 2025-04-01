Europe welcomes Apple Intelligence, now in your language

Apple has announced several big updates for its Apple Intelligence platform. It’s available now in more languages, making it globally accessible, and is available in the European Union member states for the first time on iPhone and iPad. It’s also available on Apple Vision Pro, but limited to US English on that platform.

The language expansion means that Apple Intelligence now supports some of the world’s most-spoken languages. The list includes French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified). There are also localized versions of English for Singapore and India.

Apple Intelligence’s availability in the European Union is also a big deal. There are 27 countries in the bloc and there is a total population of around 450 million people. The expansion to all of these users could give the service a big boost. The EU is also a relatively wealthy bloc and many of its residents have the ability to pay for any subscriptions Apple decides to offer users there.

The other big piece of news is that Apple Intelligence is finally available on the Apple Vision Pro, although only in US English. Explaining the features available on this platform, Apple said:

“Now, Vision Pro users can proofread, rewrite, and summarize text using Writing Tools; compose text from scratch using ChatGPT in Writing Tools; explore new ways to express themselves visually with Image Playground; create the perfect emoji for any conversation with Genmoji; and much more.”

Being able to have AI do the writing for you on the Apple Vision Pro seems incredibly helpful seeing as it’s not equipped with a physical keyboard. This could ultimately make the headset more appealing to the skeptics out there.

This update to Apple Intelligence also includes priority notifications that ensure you get time-sensitive alerts. On Mac, Apple Intelligence now lets you create a memory movie by typing a description. Finally, Apple has added a Sketch style in Image Playground that lets you create academic and highly detailed sketches.

For years, Apple has been taking steps to improve users privacy, this is still the case with Apple Intelligence. Where it can, Apple processes requests locally on the device so it never even goes to servers for processing. Where access to larger models is needed, Apple has something called Private Cloud Compute that extends the iPhone’s security to the cloud where processing queries can take place.

The updated Apple Intelligence was first made available on Monday (US time) via iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4. Once you’ve updated, you will have access to these new features.

Source: Apple