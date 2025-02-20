iPhone 15 Pro will receive Visual Intelligence feature in a future iOS update

Apple Intelligence is supported on the iPhone 15 Pro and later models. Although Apple Intelligence features are available on all eligible iPhones, one of its features, Visual Intelligence, is exclusive to the iPhone 16 series. You can launch Visual Intelligence using the Camera Control button, which is only available on the latest iPhones.

Since the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max does not feature that Camera Control button, some assumed that the Visual Intelligence feature would remain exclusive to the iPhone 16 series. However, things took a turn after the recent debut of the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 16e supports not only Apple Intelligence features but also Visual Intelligence despite the device not having the Camera Control button.

On the iPhone 16e, Visual Intelligence can be assigned and used with the Action Button or accessed through the Control Center. Now, an Apple spokesperson has told Daring Fireball’s John Gruber that Visual Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will be available via a future software update.

While the specific version wasn't mentioned, there is a high chance that the feature could land on the iPhone 15 Pro models with the iOS 18.4 update. The feature is expected to work via the Action button, similar to how it works on the newly launched iPhone 16e.

Now, the question is, when will the iOS 18.4 beta update arrive? As per the updated iOS 18 website, additional features and support for more languages will be available in early April. This means there is a high chance the iOS 18.4 beta may arrive in April.