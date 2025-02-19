Apple unveils iPhone 16e with A18 chip, '2-in-1' camera and a $599 price tag

Apple has officially announced a new addition to the iPhone 16 lineup. The new budget-friendly model is called the iPhone 16e, and it is a $599 single-camera iPhone with a notch, the A18 processor, Apple's first in-house C1 modem, Action Button, and more.

The iPhone 16e has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a notch straight from the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13, which houses the TrueDepth camera system for FaceID. The smartphone is powered by the A18 processor, which supports Apple Intelligence feature and delivers significant performance improvements over the iPhone 11 and previous-gen iPhone SE models.

The iPhone 16e is also the first iPhone with Apple's custom in-house modem, the C1. Apple says it is the most power-efficient modem in any iPhone, which contributes to better battery life while supporting all the latest connectivity standards, including satellite communication. Speaking of the battery life, the iPhone 16e promises better battery life—up to six hours more than the iPhone 11 and up to 12 hours more than any iPhone SE model.

Like the rest of the iPhone 16, the 16e has the Action button, which you can map to various shortcuts and actions like Apple Intelligence, flashlight, camera, mute, translator, etc. You can also use it for Visual Intelligence, which lets you point a camera onto an object and get more information about it.

As for cameras, the iPhone 16e does not offer much. There is only one camera at the back, which Apple calls a "2-in-1 camera system." It is a 48MP single-lens camera with night and portrait mode support. A higher-resolution sensor lets you crop images to get the equivalent of a 2x telephoto camera. The iPhone 16e can record 4K 60 FPS video with spatial audio support.

The iPhone 16e will be available in two colors: black and white. Storage options include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The price starts at $599 for the 128GB variant. Preorders begin on Friday, February 21, in 59 countries, with shipping scheduled for February 28.