Apple updates MacBook Air with the M4 chip, new Sky Blue color, and a lower price tag

Apple has just announced a refreshed MacBook Air. The 2025 model packs some notable upgrades, such as the latest M4 processor, an updated webcam, a brand-new color, and, most importantly, a more affordable price tag.

The new MacBook Air now starts at just $999 for the 13-inch model and $1,199 for the 15-inch model. Both sizes are powered by the M4 processor and 16GB of RAM (up to 32GB of unified memory). Besides raw performance improvements (up to two times faster than the M1), the chip offers solid energy efficiency, with Apple promising up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Thanks to a newer processor, the MacBook Air can now power two 6K displays with its built-in display on. Previous-gen MacBook Air laptops could only power two external monitors if the built-in display was closed and turned off.

As for more visible changes, the MacBook Air is now available in a new Sky Blue color. Apple calls it "beautiful, metallic light blue that creates a dynamic gradient when light reflects off of." Other color options include the previous Midnight, Starlight, and Silver (all four variants come with color-matching MagSafe cables).

Another hardware improvement in the new MacBook Air is the updated webcam. It is now a 12MP Center Stage camera that can keep you in the frame as you move around, plus it supports Desk View—a special feature that can simultaneously display you and something on your desk.

Other than that, the new MacBook Air remains the same laptop as before with its four and six speakers, TouchID in the power button, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, MagSafe 3, a 500 nits Liquid Retina Display, and more.

The new M4-powered MacBook Air is now available for preorder starting at $999 for the base 13-inch configuration with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. The 15-inch variant starts at $1,199, and you can spec these laptops up to 2TB of storage and 32GB of unified memory.