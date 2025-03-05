Nvidia 572.70 is out with fixes for black screen issues, RTX 5070 support, and more

Nvidia has released a new graphics driver under version 572.70 WHQL. Today's release adds support for the RTX 5070 graphics card, optimizations and DLSS 4 support for FragPunk, and DLSS support for GTA V Enhanced. It also packs the recent hotfix for black screen issues.

Here is the changelog:

Game Ready for GeForce RTX 5070 and FragPunk This new Game Ready Driver supports the new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU and provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including FragPunk. Further support for new titles leveraging DLSS technology includes the free upgrade for Grand Theft Auto V. Gaming Technology Adds support for the GeForce RTX 5070

Driver 572.70 WHQL does not contain any gaming-related fixes. However, as mentioned above, it resolves problems with PCs powered by Nvidia's graphics cards booting into a black screen when connected to certain monitors via DisplayPort.

Fixed General Bugs PC may boot to a black screen when connected via DisplayPort with certain monitors

Known issues in the update include the following:

For notebook computers, issues can be system-specific and may not be seen on your particular notebook: Changing state of "Display GPU Activity Icon in Notification Area" does not take effect until PC is rebooted

PC may bugcheck IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL 0xa during gameplay with HDR enabled

Nvidia 572.70 WHQL is available for PCs with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 and the following graphics cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Blackwell

Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 50 Series

GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

You can download Nvidia's latest driver from the official website or the Nvidia app. Full release notes are available here (PDF).