Apple unveils new Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra, up to 16TB SSD and 512GB RAM

In addition to launching the updated MacBook Air, Apple is unveiling new Mac Studio computers. The latest model is now powered by more powerful processors and offers massive amounts of RAM and storage for the most demanding tasks.

Visually, the new Mac Studio is identical to its predecessors with all the changes inside the case. The Mac Studio now has the M4 Max and the new M3 Ultra processors. The M4 Max has up to 16 CPU cores and 40 GPU cores, while the M3 Ultra packs up to 32 CPU cores and 80 GPU cores.

Compared with the original M1 Max Mac Studio, the M4 Max-powered variant is 1.6 times faster in Photoshop, 2.1 times faster in Xcode, 1.2 times faster in ProRes transcoding, and 1.6 times faster in video processing in Topaz Ai. As for the M3 Ultra (no, it is not a typo; it is indeed called M3 Ultra, not M4 Ultra), it is 2.6 times in rendering with Maxon Redshift, 1.4 times faster in 8K video rendering in Final Cut, and 16.9 times faster in token generation in LM Studio compared with the M1 Ultra.

The power button is where it should be!

Apple has also updated connectivity, giving Mac Studio owners the ability to use Thunderbolt 5 with its whopping 120Gbps throughput. Besides ultra-fast data transfer, Thunderbolt 5 on the M3 Ultra can drive up to eight Pro Display XDR monitors in their full 6K resolution. Other ports include a 10Gbps Ethernet, two USB Type-A, a headphone jack, and an SDXC card reader.

Also worth noting is that there are no odd power button placements. Unlike the new Mac mini, the Mac Studio has its power button within adequate reach.

The new Mac Studio with the M4 Max starts at $1,999. For this money, you get 36GB of unified memory and 512GB SSD (configurable up to 128GB of RAM and 8TB SSD). The M3 Ultra, however, offers more impressive configurations. The base variant costs $3,999, and it packs 96GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. If that is not enough, you can spec it all the way up to 512GB of RAM and 16GB TB. Such a config will set you back an eye-watering $14,099.

Both M4 Max and M3 Ultra Mac Studio are now available for preorder. Shipments begin on March 12.