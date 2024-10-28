Apple's new iMac packs M4 processor, new colors, nano-texture display, and more

Apple has started its week of Mac announcements with a new iMac model. The updated version packs the M4 processor, display upgrades, new colors, and other changes while retaining its slim profile and overall design.

The new iMac still has a 24-inch Retina display, but this time, users can spec it with optional nano texture coating for reduced reflections. Besides updating the processor to the M4, Apple has increased the maximum amount of unified memory from 24 GB to 32 GB. Luckily, the 8GB configuration is now gone, even despite Apple's statements that RAM works differently in Apple Silicon devices. Also, the four-port model has 10 CPU cores instead of 8. As for storage, it maxes out at 2 TB SSD.

Apple says the new iMac is six times faster than the most popular Intel-based iMac and up to 4.5 times faster than the most popular 24-inch all-in-one PC with "the latest Intel Core 7" processor.

The M4-powered iMac also has a new camera. It has been upgraded from a 1080p FaceTime HD camera to a 12MP camera with Center Stage and Desk View support. It lets you keep yourself and other people in the frame and even demonstrate something on your desktop during video calls.

As for new colors, Apple boasts "seven vibrant colors" with "fresh shades" of green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. Each iMac comes with color-matching accessories (keyboard, mouse, or trackpad), which now have USB-C ports instead of Lightning.

Ports-wise, the new iMac is still available with two or four USB-C ports (Thunderbolt 4) at the back. Finally, Apple upgraded wireless capabilities, bringing Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth support to its desktop all-in-one computer.

Apple's new iMac starts at $1,299 in the United States for the base two-port configuration with an 8-core processor, 16GB of unified memory, and 256GB SSD. Preorders are open now, and shipping starts on Friday, November 8, 2024.