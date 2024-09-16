New iPad mini, M4 MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, & iPad 11th Gen reportedly arrive next month

Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 16 series, Watch Series 10, new-generation AirPods, and a refreshed AirPods Max on September 9. However, new reports suggest that Apple has some more products lined up for launch next month.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, Apple is expected to unveil new Macs and iPads in October. Like every year, Apple will host an event next month to purportedly announce four new Macs with M4 chips and lower-end iPads, which aligns with a report by Gurman from last month.

Gurman notes that Apple is working on its smallest computer ever, a Mac mini powered by the M4 and M4 Pro chips. The new Mac mini is expected to get a design refresh and will likely replace the USB-A port with multiple USB-C ports. The iMac will reportedly get upgraded with M4 chips.

Apple is also anticipated to launch 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips next month. New MacBook Pros aren't expected to receive major overhauls apart from processor upgrades. As per Gurman, Apple has developed the following M4 Macs for the second half of 2024:

J604: a new low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip.

J614 and J616: new high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, each with two pro-level M4 chip options.

J623: a new iMac with the M4 chip.

J773: the revamped, smaller Mac mini in M4 and M4 Pro chip variations.

The above list doesn't contain any M4 MacBook Air (J713 and J715) models, as they are expected to get a refresh in the first quarter of 2025. Whereas the Mac Studio (J575) could be unveiled next summer, and the Mac Pro (J704) will get new chips before the end of 2025.

Gurman also notes that "most of these Macs are already shipping from factories (save for some of the higher-end MacBook Pros and the Mac mini with the M4 Pro) and are ready for launch right now."

New iPad mini is also expected to debut next month. However, aside from the new iPad mini, Apple could also launch new entry-level iPads, suggesting that the upcoming event may also introduce the iPad 11th generation.

Also, Apple Intelligence features will not be available until October. So, next month's event will be a good time to introduce the first Apple Intelligence features to existing iPhones, iPads, and Macs. However, do note that not all devices coming in October will support all the Apple Intelligence features since a tablet to run Apple Intelligence requires at least an A17 Pro chip along with 8GB of RAM.