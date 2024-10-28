OnePlus Open 2 tipped to feature wireless charging and better cameras

It seems like OnePlus is all set to give tough competition and perhaps even take the lead against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, as a new leak suggests some exciting features coming with the OnePlus Open 2.

The OnePlus Open is already a solid foldable phone and a good competitor to the popular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6. Now, rumors suggest that apart from featuring a slim form factor and a large battery, the OnePlus Open 2 could also get a great set of cameras and wireless charging, which is missing from the current-gen OnePlus Open.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the upcoming OnePlus Open 2 may feature the same general design as the OnePlus Open. However, the device will be slim and pack a bigger screen.

The device is also tipped to feature a large round camera housing on the back, which is expected to feature triple 50MP cameras with Hasselblad tuning. The current OnePlus Open comes with a 48MP primary camera, a 64MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. The company going all in with triple 50MP cameras could open gates for bigger and better sensors.

The leak also suggests that the OnePlus Open 2 could feature a 5700mAh battery, better than the 4805mAh battery on the OnePlus Open. The main highlight is that the Open 2 could feature wireless charging, fixing one of the biggest shortcomings of the current foldable from the company.

That said, the phone is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which was recently launched. The OPPO Find N5, which is the Chinese version of the OnePlus Open, is expected to debut in China in Q1 2025 and then rebranded OnePlus Open 2 could launch globally soon after. OnePlus Open 2 is also tipped to offer magnetic accessories by another Chinese leaker SmartPikachu on Weibo.

With improved device cameras, a thin form factor, a bigger battery, wireless charging, and magnetic accessories, the OnePlus Open 2 is gearing up to be a tough competitor for the Samsung foldable. It will also be interesting to see what features Samsung introduces with next year's Galaxy Z Fold7, especially since the foldable market is evolving.