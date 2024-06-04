Aptoide iOS app store to launch in Europe this week, initially it will be limited to games

Aptoide, which is going to launch for iOS this week in Europe, is going to be the third, third-party app store for iOS after the launch of Setapp and AltStore. Apple opened its gates for third-party app stores in the EU to comply with the new Digital Markets Act (DMA).

After allowing app sideloading and third-party app stores in the EU earlier this year, Apple also confirmed last month that the changes will also trickle down to iPadOS. Now, similar to Setapp and AltStore, Aptoide game store is also taking advantage of the eased Apple policies to arrive for iOS devices.

Aptoide is already the third-largest app store for Android OS and hopes to replicate the same story with iOS. However, Aptoide for iOS is taking a different approach. Notably, unlike the Aptoide Android store, which offers apps and games of all sorts, the Aptoide iOS store will initially offer only games for iOS.

The company even has a countdown timer for its launch in the EU set for 10 AM GMT on June 6. There is a "Download" button, which is gray for now, because Aptoide says that it has a waitlist of over 20,000 people and will only be allowing between 500 and 1,000 people per day to install the app.

Aptoide is also the first third-party iOS marketplace in Europe with an Apple-approved in-app purchases (IAP) solution, which will be offered to the developers via an IAP software development kit.

The Verge notes,

The company is taking a new approach to offsetting Apple’s 50 euro cents Core Technology Fee (CTF) for every annual installation of the store. Instead of passing that on directly to users in the form of a subscription, the cost will be supported by a fee charged to developers for in-app purchases. "This means that IAP-driven apps will be preferred in Aptoide iOS," Aptoide CEO Trezentos said.

Additionally, Aptoide said that it will initially launch just seven games with its debut. However, the numbers will rise quickly to 30, and 100+ iOS developers have shown keen interest in Aptoide.