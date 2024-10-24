iOS 18.2 apparently lets EU users delete Apple App Store and several native apps

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) has forced the so-called "gatekeepers" to introduce changes to their policies allowing users to use their devices, the way they want. The European Consumer Organization (BEUC) has been pretty strict towards Apple, urging compliance with DMA's rules. As a result, Apple announced amendments to its policies, especially for EU users, the result of which can be seen in the recently rolled out iOS 18.2 update.

Apple already allows EU users to delete native apps such as Calculator, Calendar, Music, and Notes. However, with iOS 18.2, EU users can now get rid of the App Store itself. In addition, they can also delete more of the native apps from their iPhones. This allows iPhone and iPad users to own their devices and make them function as they like. Do note that the iOS 18.2 update is still in beta and it started rolling out to developers on Wednesday.

Reportedly, iOS users after installing the iOS 18.2 beta update in the EU can delete the App Store, Camera, Safari, Messages, and Photos. This change is to comply with DMA'a articles requiring tech companies to allow users to uninstall any app they want. In the EU, Apple users can now download third-party app stores to replace the native App Store, based on their preference. Notably, the company has introduced a new button in the Settings app for those who would like to get back to the App Store after deletion.

Additionally, with iOS 18.2, global iPhone users are also getting some changes. Apple has added a new menu within the Settings app that makes it easier to change the default apps on the iPhone or iPad. Users now get the option to set default apps for email, messages, calls, web browser, password manager, and keyboard. On top of this, iOS 18.2 is also adding multiple new features, which were teased for months.

Source and images: MacRumors