Amazon Deal: Get the Crucial T705 Gen5 internal SSD for a new low price of $264.99

The Gen5 internal solid state drives still tend to be more expensive than the slower Gen4 internal SSDs you can buy for your PC. However, Crucial has just lowered the price of the 2TB T705 Gen5 SSD to a new all-time low, so this may be a good chance to get one with a big discount.

At the moment, the 2TB model of the Crucial T705 Gen5 internal SSD is priced at $264.99 at Amazon. That's a $135 price cut compared to its $399.99 MSRP.

This SSD will work best and at its maximum speeds if your gaming or work PC has a compatible PCIe Gen5 motherboard and processor (13 and 14 Gen Intel processors and AMD Ryzen 7000 processors).

The Crucial T705 Gen5 SSDs support read speeds of up to 14,100 MB per second and write speeds of up to 12,600 MB per second, again, if you have compatible motherboards and CPUs. The Crucial T705 SSD still works with PCIe Gen3 and Gen4 motherboards, but don't expect to see the top speeds from those systems. You might also want to make sure your PC has enough cooling to handle this SSD model.

Crucial is also offering the bonus of a one-month trial of Adobe's Creative Cloud All-Apps plan with the purchases of this T705 SSD.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

