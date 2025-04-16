Aria AI is now available in Opera Mini on Android

Opera is expanding its in-browser AI efforts to more users. Following the recent announcement of AI-powered tab features in the desktop browser, Opera is now bringing its Aria AI assistant to more users by integrating it into Opera Mini, a mobile browser focused on data saving, performance optimizations, and other useful tweaks for regions with high data prices or lower-end devices.

Jørgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera, said the following about the launch of Aria AI in Opera Mini:

AI is rapidly becoming an integral part of the daily internet experience – bringing Aria to Opera Mini is a natural addition to our most-downloaded browser. With the addition of our built-in AI, Aria, we’re excited to explore how AI can further enhance the feature set our users rely on every day.

Opera's goal is to make AI experiences more accessible to users worldwide, especially in developing regions like Africa. Aria AI can get you up-to-date information from the web, help in researching material or learning new skills, summarize online content, generate images, and more, all within the browser, which, according to Opera, currently has over 100 million users. Opera says it uses tech from OpenAI and Google AI to power its own Composer AI engine within Aria (Google Imagen3 powers Aria's image-generation capabilities).

Developers claim that integrating Aria AI into Opera Mini has no impact on the app's size, plus the assistant is optimized to save data, which is particularly important in areas where data prices are much higher than in Europe and other regions.

If you use Opera Mini on your Android device, you can now update to the latest version and try Aria AI by launching it from the bottom of the start page. With the newest update to Opera Mini, Aria AI is now available across all of Opera's browsers on desktop and mobile platforms (Aria AI was launched on Android in March). You can download Opera Mini from the Google Play Store.