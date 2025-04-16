More issues in recent Windows 11 updates found, BSODs now confirmed

Microsoft found even more bugs in the recently released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 version 24H2. This week, the company acknowledged that in certain scenarios, users might find themselves with broken Windows Hello biometric authentication or PIN. Now, another issue has shown up in the official documentation, this time with much more serious symptoms.

According to Microsoft, April 2025 security updates for Windows 11 version 24H2 cause blue screens of death when restarting computers. In such scenarios, Windows 11 shows error code 0x18B "SECURE_KERNEL_ERROR." Here is what Microsoft says in the official documentation:

After installing this update and restarting your device, you might encounter a blue screen exception with error code 0x18B indicating a SECURE_KERNEL_ERROR.

Fortunately, users should not worry about this too much. Microsoft applied a temporary workaround using the Known Issue Rollback system, which, when deployed, removes problematic code bits to undo damage on affected systems.

For regular users and non-managed environments, there is nothing to do at this point. You can restart your system to speed up the process and let the patch propagate faster (fixes usually take up to 24 hours to reach all target systems). In managed environments, though, IT Admins have to deploy Known Issue Rollback patches with special policies. For this particular case, the necessary policy is available in the official documentation.

In addition to problems with Windows Hello cameras (some users report more issues with IR cameras besides what Microsoft confirmed), two other known bugs remain standing in the latest Windows 11 updates. One prevents users from launching Roblox on ARM systems when downloaded from the Microsoft Store, and another causes problems with installing security updates with certain versions of Citrix software.