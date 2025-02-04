Avowed, Madden NFL 25, and more arrive to Xbox Game Pass in February

February is here, and Microsoft is back with another announcement of its upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles. The latest drop has a massive first-party Xbox game developed by Obsidian, EA's latest Madden entry, and a Ubisoft action game that's receiving a 60FPS patch on consoles.

Here are the newly revealed titles, their available subscription tier, and release dates on the platforms:

Far Cry New Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 4

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 4 Another Crab’s Treasure (Console) – February 5

(Console) – February 5 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Console) – February 5

(Console) – February 5 Starfield (Xbox Series X|S) – February 5

(Xbox Series X|S) – February 5 Madden NFL 25 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – February 6

(Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – February 6 Kingdom Two Crowns (Cloud and Console) – February 13

(Cloud and Console) – February 13 Avowed (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – February 18

From the bunch, Avowed is the sole day-one drop into the service in this wave.

Just as new titles arrive, a selection will be leaving the program on February 15:

A Little to the Left (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night (Cloud, Console, and PC)

EA Sports UFC 3 (Console) EA Play

Indivisible (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Merge and Blade (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Also, don't forget that Microsoft had some surprises for Xbox fans during its latest Developer_Direct presentation last month. Alongside announcing release dates for day-one Game Pass titles like Doom: The Dark Ages and South of Midnight, the company also shadow-dropped Ninja Gaiden 2 Black onto its subscription services across console and PC.

With the initial wave of this month now done, expect the next Xbox Game Pass announcement to arrive around February 18.