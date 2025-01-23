South of Midnight story trailer reveals more of its fantastical world, launches this April

Alongside the Doom: The Dark Ages and Ninja Gaiden game reveals, the Xbox Developer_Direct showcase today also had new trailers from more upcoming titles hitting Xbox platforms as soon as this April. One of these was South of Midnight, another day one Game Pass drop. The above trailer shows off multiple bosses players will be facing in their time with the game.

The South of Midnight deep dive during the showcase presented our protagonist Hazel as she enters and embraces the magical world based on Southern Gothic folklore. Developed by We Happy Few studio Compulsion Games, the game is promising a heavily mythical experience involving strange creatures, unique magical abilities, and fast-paced arcade combat.

The story begins with Hazel losing her mother to a flood, making for an adventure that has her reaching the town of Prospero in the southern United States. This is where she discovers (with the help of a giant catfish stuck on a tree) the magical art of Weaving. She can use these skills to whip around environments for travel as well as combat maneuvers.

“Push, Pull, and Weave are some of the spells at your disposal that give you a tactical advantage during a fight. Timing is everything," says South of Midnight game director Jasmin Roy. "Pull distant enemies close to start melee combos, push them back to interrupt and stun their attack, then press the advantage with follow-up strikes."

Described as a "love letter to the South", South of Midnight is releasing across PC, Xbox Series X|S, as well as all forms of Game Pass on April 8, 2025.

Those who pre-order the Premium Edition will be able to jump into the game five days early, while also gaining access to digital goodies like the original soundtrack, a comic book set in the same universe, music videos, and even an extended director's cut of the documentary about the game's development.