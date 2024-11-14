Avowed is also launching on Battle.net for some reason, pre-orders now live

Avowed, the upcoming fantasy RPG being developed by Obsidian Entertainment, is incoming to Xbox platforms as a first-party release soon. While the game slipped to 2025 when it was delayed recently, the RPG's pre-orders have finally gone live. However, while announcing this, Microsoft also quietly revealed the title would hit Battle.net.

Blizzard's Battle.net platform has primarily been used for games by the publisher, and later, Call of Duty games by Activision. Now that Microsoft owns Activision-Blizzard though, it looks like some experimentation is being done behind the scenes, perhaps to entice PC gamers on the platform to try out Xbox's latest games without having to switch launchers.

In addition to being available for purchase, Game Pass subscribers will also be able to play Avowed via Battle.net by linking their Xbox accounts to the platform. Being a first-party Microsoft game, it's coming to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions on day one.

Here are the minimum specifications for the PC version:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel i5-8400

GPU: AMD RX 5700 / Nvidia GTX 1070 / Intel Arc A580

Memory:16GB

Storage: SSD required (75GB install size)

DirectX: Version 12

Obsidian also revealed premium editions for the game. The base version of Avowed comes in at $69.99, but purchasing the $89.99 Digital Premium Edition will get players access to the RPG five days early, while also receiving skin packs and digital artbook and soundtrack assets.

The Avowed Premium Edition SteelBook is a physical release coming in at $94.99, containing everything from the regular premium edition, plus a SteelBook covered the game's key art, as well as a map of the Living Lands.

Avowed is releasing on February 18, 2025 across PC and Xbox Series X|S. On the PC side, it is available on the Xbox app, Battle.net, and Steam. Premium Edition owners will be able to jump in on February 13.