Battlefield 6 forces gamers to enable Secure Boot on Windows 11/10 PCs

Image via EA

EA finally revealed its highly anticipated Battlefield 6 a couple of weeks ago in an explosive trailer that garnered a fairly positive response due to its relatively grounded nature which indicates a return to form. The publisher is set to allow gamers to experience the title through an early access beta on August 7, followed by open betas on August 9-11 and August 14-17. Now, EA has emphasized that PC players on Windows must enable a security feature in order to dive into the game.

The EA support account has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that players diving into the world of Battlefield 6 through the open beta will first need to enable Secure Boot on their PCs:

PC soldiers: read this before you deploy in the #Battlefield6 Open Beta



To play on PC, you must have Secure Boot turned on. It’s a system setting that’s on by default on most PCs and keeps gameplay fair.



Not sure if you have it enabled? No worries:



📖 Step-by-step help:… pic.twitter.com/AVnbJPNCzK — EA Help (@EAHelp) August 5, 2025

For those unaware, Secure Boot ensures that your Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC only runs trusted software during startup. EA leverages this mechanism to integrate its own Javelin anti-cheat system which removes players who are using unfair means to get a competitive edge in games. In competitive titles like Battlefield 6, removing bad actors is crucial, but enabling Secure Boot can be a headache for many.

To assist its customers in enabling Secure Boot, EA has published a guide which may also require making changes to the BIOS settings, which may be different for each OEM. This makes this process a major hurdle for players who don't use cheating mechanisms and just want to dive into Battlefield 6 for fun. To make its case, EA has also recently published a separate security bulletin which explains why Secure Boot is necessary, cautioning customers that those who don't enable it will be prompted to do so when they launch the game.

It is important to note that this is not a new practice from EA. With Patch 8.8.0 in Battlefield 2042 a couple of months ago, the firm enforced a similar requirement. This move was controversial back then too, and it will be interesting to see how the gaming community responds to it with Battlefield 6.