BBC Weather data error claims 13,508 mph winds in London

BBC Weather is usually really good. It's normally quite accurate and simple to use, but today, it was showing app and website users very incorrect information. For example, it showed 13,508 mph winds in London and 5,293 mph winds in Rome. Temperatures were also broken, with a balmy 384 C reported in New York.

At the time of writing, the BBC Weather website carried a black banner that read, "Sorry, this forecast is wrong due to a data error. Please ignore while we fix the problem." The website still allows you to search for locations, but the information is wrong.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has said that it's aware of the issue. It explained that the weather data it's receiving from a third party is causing the incorrect numbers and text on BBC Weather. Once the third party sorts out the issue, BBC Weather will go back to normal.

While BBC News heavily pushes its climate change reporting and has Hurricane Milton as its main story, the data issue on BBC is simply a gaffe rather than an effort to make conversations about the weather more interesting.

What is a bit ironic is that BBC's third-party data providers have started sending BBC these dramatic figures as Hurricane Milton batters Florida. According to BBC News, Milton has brought tornadoes, floods, and storm surges to Florida, leaving more than three million homes and businesses without power, without water supply in some places, with building damage, and with loss of life.

Hurricanes like Milton form in tropical seas, and as the planet heats up due to emissions from societies, hurricanes are expected to become even more destructive and costly. That said, we won't be seeing the 13,000 mph winds that BBC Weather has been reporting today in error.

Source: BBC News