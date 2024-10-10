Nvidia GeForce NOW adds Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred and more games this week

Blizzard Entertainment launched Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred earlier this week. Today, Nvidia announced that the expansion pack for the hit fantasy action RPG will be added to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service this week as well.

In a blog post, Nvidia says that Diablo IV players can not only play Vessel of Hatred on GeForce NOW, but that the service will now add game syncing support for all of the games that are available from Blizzard's Battle.net service.

What does this mean, exactly? Nvidia stated:﻿

With game syncing for Blizzard’s Battle.net game library coming to GeForce NOW this week, members can connect their digital game store accounts so that all of their supported games are part of their streaming libraries. Members can now easily find and stream popular titles such as StarCraft II, Overwatch 2, Call of Duty HQ, and Hearthstone from their cloud gaming libraries, enhancing the games’ accessibility across a variety of devices.

The service already supports game syncing for a number of other digital game stores including Steam, the Epic Games Store, Xbox, and Ubisoft Connect.

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred will join six more games that will be added to GeForce NOW this week. For some reason, three of those six games have "Star" in their title:

Empyrion – Galactic Survival (New release on Epic Games Store, Oct. 10)

Europa (New release on Steam, Oct. 11)

Dwarven Realms (Steam)

Star Trek Timelines (Steam)

Star Trucker (Steam)

Starcom: Unknown Space (Steam)

Nvidia plans to add many more games during the month of October to GeForce NOW. Next week we expect to see games like MechWarrior 5: Clans and A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, and the week after that the service is scheduled to add Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, via both Steam and Battle.net.