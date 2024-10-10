OnePlus 13 launching this month with 'latest' Snapdragon processor

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 12 in January this year for the global audience, and now the company is all set to bring its successor, the OnePlus 13. Over the past few months, we have seen multiple leaks regarding the phone.

We've seen leaks about the camera module on the OnePlus 13. Then, it was also reported that the OnePlus 13 could rock the same screen size as the OnePlus 12. OnePlus was also claimed to bring the biggest batteries of all flagship phones inside the OnePlus 13.

Now, a fresh report, coming straight from OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis, reveals that the company is all set to announce the OnePlus 13 this month. Of course, the phone will first be announced in China and then will enter the global market at a later date, probably next year.

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Louis said that the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon flagship chip (after translation). The OnePlus executive is likely referring to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

image via Weibo

Another Chinese OEM, Xiaomi, is also expected to launch the Xiaomi 15 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (aka Snapdragon 8 Elite) this month. It will be interesting to see which brand introduces their smartphone first.

The executive also confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will launch with OPPO's ColorOS 15 in China. Notably, OnePlus uses OPPO's ColorOS in China in its phones, which is a slightly modified version of OxygenOS skin.

The post also mentions that the phone will come with "unprecedented super performance + super performance scheduling + super smooth animation experience." The same experience is also expected to arrive when the phone launches globally. While the executive did not mention a launch date and broadly said the launch will happen this month, it is expected to happen right after the Snapdragon Summit, which is set for October 21-23.