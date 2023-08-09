Bing Chat Enterprise plans to be added to Microsoft 365 subscriptions in September

A few weeks ago, Microsoft announced Bing Chat Enterprise, a new version of its Bing Chat chatbot AI specifically for use by businesses and organizations. This week, the company revealed it will add Bing Chat Enterprises plans to its Microsoft 365 subscriptions sometime in early September.

Petri reports that Microsoft announced this timeframe via a message on the private Microsoft 365 Admin Center. The chatbot is currently available in a public preview. The Admin Center message said Bing Chat Enterprise will be turned on by default sometime in late August. Admins do have the option of opting out of turning on Bing Chat Enterprise by default.

The public preview is currently available for subscribers of Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard, and Business Premium services. The company also plans to sell individual access to Bing Chat Enterprise for the price of $5 a month per user.

As we have previously reported, Bing Chat Enterprise's big feature is its security and privacy updates for business use. Microsoft's announcement in July stated:

With Bing Chat Enterprise, user and business data are protected and will not leak outside the organization. What goes in — and comes out — remains protected. Chat data is not saved, and Microsoft has no eyes-on access – which means no one can view your data. And, your data is not used to train the models.

Microsoft noted the six-month anniversary of its first public announcement of Bing Chat earlier this week. Since that reveal, Microsoft has been busy adding features to Bing Chat, including the AI art generator Bing Image Creator, Visual Search features, and more.

Microsoft has also been testing Bing Chat support for third-party desktop and mobile browsers like Chrome for a number of weeks and plans to add support for those browsers for all Bing Chat users in the near future.