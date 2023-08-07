Here are the features Microsoft has added to Bing AI since its launch six months ago

Microsoft launched the AI-powered Bing in Microsoft Edge precisely six months ago. On February 7, 2023, the company unveiled its newest creation aiming to let customers harness the powers of artificial intelligence.

During the last six months, the company was busy adding new features to expand Bing AI and offer previously unseen or inaccessible capabilities. And to celebrate the success of the first half-year, Microsoft published a recap of everything it has done.

Here are the most notable updates Bing AI received this year:

Besides recapping the latest updates, Microsoft revealed some stats. According to the blog post, Bing Chat conducted over 1 billion conversations and processed over 750 million pictures.

Of course, Microsoft is not done with upgrading Bing AI and adding new features to its toolbox. The company is working on new experiences like plugin support (a bunch leaked recently) and improving existing features.