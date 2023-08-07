Here are the features Microsoft has added to Bing AI since its launch six months ago

Microsoft launched the AI-powered Bing in Microsoft Edge precisely six months ago. On February 7, 2023, the company unveiled its newest creation aiming to let customers harness the powers of artificial intelligence.
During the last six months, the company was busy adding new features to expand Bing AI and offer previously unseen or inaccessible capabilities. And to celebrate the success of the first half-year, Microsoft published a recap of everything it has done.
Here are the most notable updates Bing AI received this year:
- Bing Image Creator powered by DALL-E lets you generate images using your words to bring your ideas to life.
- Chat History allows reviewing old conversations with Bing and saving them for future reference. You can access your chat history using the "Recent Activity" section. Besides, Bing lets you delete, rename, export, and share your conversations.
- SwiftKey integration and Bing Mobile App let customers access the power of artificial intelligence on the go. The Bing app provides the full experience, plus mobile-first features, such as a home screen widget and voice input. Also, integration with SwiftKey provides extra capabilities, such as translation, composing, fixing typos, rewriting, etc.
- Windows Copilot brings AI-based experiences to Windows 11 computers and provides device-specific controls and app integrations. Currently, Windows Copilot is only available to Windows Insiders running preview builds from the Beta, Dev, and Canary channels. Check out our early hands-on experience here.
- Third-party browser support lets you access Bing Chat from Chrome, Safari, and other browsers.
- Visual Search now helps customers talk to Bing AI about a specific image. The service can understand the picture's context, interpret it, and answer various questions.
- Dark Mode saves battery and makes it easier to use Bing in the nighttime.
- Bing Chat Enterprise is the final addition aiming to bring the power of AI to your workplace with commercial data protection.
Besides recapping the latest updates, Microsoft revealed some stats. According to the blog post, Bing Chat conducted over 1 billion conversations and processed over 750 million pictures.
Of course, Microsoft is not done with upgrading Bing AI and adding new features to its toolbox. The company is working on new experiences like plugin support (a bunch leaked recently) and improving existing features.
