Bing Chat Enterprise announced by Microsoft promises more privacy and security

As part of Microsoft's Inspire 2023 partner event today, the company has just announced Bing Chat Enterprise. This variant of its Bing Chat generative chatbot AI service that first launched earlier in 2023 will offer businesses and organizations access to quick answers and help out with analyzing data specifically for the enterprise customer base.

Microsoft says the big difference between regular Bing Chat and the new Bing Chat Enterprise is that this new service will be secure enough so businesses can use it without worrying about their information getting into the outside world. Microsoft stated:

Bing Chat Enterprise gives your organization AI-powered chat for work with commercial data protection. With Bing Chat Enterprise, user and business data are protected and will not leak outside the organization. What goes in — and comes out — remains protected. Chat data is not saved, and Microsoft has no eyes-on access – which means no one can view your data. And, your data is not used to train the models.

Bing Chat Enterprise will gather information from the web and will include citations, and can also include visuals like images, graphs, charts, and more for its answers.

Microsoft will start rolling out access to Bing Chat Enterprise as part of a public preview today to customers of its Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard, and Business Premium services. However, in the future, Microsoft will also sell individual access to the chatbot, for the price of $5 a month per user.

It will also be made available in the near future via the Windows Copilot feature in Windows 11 that's currently being tested by Dev Channel Insiders.

If you are a current subscriber to those Microsoft 365 services. you can access the new Bing Chat Enterprise chatbot using the Bing.com/chat web address, along with the Bing sidebar for the Microsoft Edge web browser.