Microsoft confirms Xbox Games Showcase for June 11, followed by Starfield Direct

Microsoft has confirmed that it will be holding its annual Xbox Games Showcase later this year. Specifically, the event will happen on Sunday, June 11, as confirmed by the company's official Xbox Twitter account.

Join us for #StarfieldDirect following the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11 https://t.co/Igj84qH7AT — Xbox (@Xbox) March 8, 2023

We don't yet know what time the Xbox Games Showcase will happen, but we do know it will be followed by another event dedicated just to Bethesda Softworks' long-awaited sci-fi RPG Starfield. It was announced today that the game will now be released on September 6.

In past years, the Xbox Games Showcase was held in Los Angeles, just before the start of the E3 video game trade show. However, there are rumors that Microsoft might not be an exhibitor at E3 2023. So far, the company has not given any indication it will attend E3. We do know that another major game console company, Nintendo, has already stated it will not be participating in the trade show this year.

The Xbox Games Showcase is normally a long event with lots of major game reveals and announcements, both from Microsoft and Bethesda as well as select third-party publishers. This year's event might be particularly interesting. Microsoft is currently trying to close its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. If the deal is approved by government regulators (and that's a big "if"at this point), and if it closes in time, we could see some big reveals from the Activision Blizzard portion of the event.