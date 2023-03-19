Blizzard is fixing Diablo IV long queue waits; early access to the open beta ends Monday

The issues of players waiting a long time just to sign on to enter Diablo IV's early access open beta from Blizzard seem to be getting better. A post on the game's official forums continues to update beta players with info on the developer's progress in improving wait time in the server queues.

The most recent updates to the forums state that Blizzard has put in a number of "backend server hotfixes". Blizzard stated: "This has led to significantly improved queue times, so players should be experiencing much shorter waits to get into the game."

The team was still tracking an issue that was keeping some of the game's console players from entering the servers. Late on Saturday night, the team posted another update on yet another server hotfix:

The hotfix contains updates to improve server stability issues. We included an update that is targeted at fixing and improving the queue issues console players have reported on since the early access launch.

The Diablo IV early access open beta is scheduled to end on Monday, March 20 at 12 p.m. PST (3 p.m. EST). The full Open Beta, available to everyone, will begin on March 24 at 9 a.m. PST (noon EST) and end on March 27 at 12 p.m. PST (3 pm EST). It will add two more player classes (Druid and Necromancer) to the early access beta's original three classes (Barbarian, Rogue, and Sorcerer)

The full game is coming June 6 to the PC, Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. You can pre-order the game on Amazon now.

