DEAL: Samsung 980 Pro, WD_Black, Crucial P5 Plus, and more Gen4 NVMe 2TB SSDs on sale

If you have been following Neowin for the last month and a half or so, you may have noticed that solid state drive (SSD) prices have been dropped by a lot, and when we say a lot, we really mean it. Except for the latest PCIe Gen5 ones, which are also pretty rare nowadays anyway, most of the previous gen NVMe SSDs, as well as external portable drives, have dropped in prices. Hence, it is no surprise to see that this weekend we have some fantastic new deals on SSDs alongside the ones we already covered.

The deals are in the form of the Crucial P3 Plus, which has now dropped following the price-drop of the better P5 Plus model (this is by far the best PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD deal). Alongside this, the Samsung 980 Pro has also dropped with the model with heatsink now being only $10 more than the one without. You can get these below. Do keep in mind that these deals are in addition to ones we posted yesterday so make sure you check out all options and before making a purchase:

Aside from NAND-based drives, mechanical hard disk drives (HDDs), mainly CMR ones that are great for heavy-duty usage, have also fallen in prices.

