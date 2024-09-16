Diablo IV has reportedly generated over $1 billion in revenue since its June 2023 launch

Right now, the overall video and PC game industry seems to be experiencing a bit of a slowdown in terms of popularity and sales numbers. However, certain games are doing very well. One of them looks to be Diablo IV. The action RPG game, the latest in the long-running Diablo series, seems to be doing just fine, according to the claims of one of its major team members.

Eurogamer reports that this information came from the LinkedIn page of Blizzard's Harrison Froeschke, who is the senior product manager of Diablo IV. His page, which is no longer available online, claimed that the game has generated over $1 billion in revenue since it launched on June 6, 2023. Previously, Blizzard stated the game had made $666 million in revenue in just the first six days since it launched.

Before the LinkedIn page was shut down, Froeschke also stated that the use of microtransactions in Diablo IV resulted in over $150 million in revenues alalone.

After the game's launch for the PC via Battle.net, along with Xbox Series X and S consoles and the PS5 console. Diablo IV made its debut on Steam in October 2023. In February, it was added to the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. In March, the game was added to Microsoft's PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass. In June, it was confirmed that Diablo IV was the biggest launch game in Xbox Game Pass history, with over 10 million hours of playtime on the service in its first 10 days.

The game will soon be getting a new surge of revenue. Its first paid expansion pack, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, is coming in just a few weeks on October 8. At least one more paid expansion is planned for the game.