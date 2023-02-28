More Diablo IV Open Beta details have been revealed, including PC requirements

With the Diablo IV open beta event now less than a month away, developer Blizzard has updated its open beta page with more information on what players can expect when they try out part of the upcoming fantasy action-RPG sequel. As previously announced, the beta will let players check out the prologue and Act 1 of the full version.

For PC players, the open beta's hardware and software requirements have now been revealed:

Minimum Requirements for PC Settings to run the Diablo IV Open Beta at 1080p native resolution / 720p render resolution, low graphics settings, 30 fps. Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 45 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection Recommended Specifications for PC Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 370

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 45 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Blizzard adds that ray tracing support for the game won't be included in the Open Beta, or as part of the game's full launch on June 6, but it will be added sometime after Diablo IV's launch date.

The open beta will be available for pre-downloads ahead of the start of the test. Early Access to the open beta, which is available for people who pre-order the game, will start on March 17 at 9 a.m. PST (noon EST) and end on March 20 at 12 p.m. PST (3 p.m. EST). The full Open Beta, available to everyone, will begin on March 24 at 9 a.m. PST (noon EST) and end on March 27 at 12 p.m. PST (noon EST).

During Early Access, players can check out three of the game's classes: the Barbarian, the Rogue, and the Sorcerer. During the full open beta, two more classes, the Druid and the Necromancer, will be added. Players can have up to 10 characters on each account, and all will have a level cap of 25.

The open beta will support couch co-op for two players for the Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Only one player will need to have the game installed, with the other player only needing their console and Battle.net accounts linked to the console. The beta will also support online co-op for up to four players, but all of them will need to download the beta.

While the characters made in the open beta cannot be transferred to the full game, they can get some rewards that will be put into the final full version:

Initial Casualty Title: earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character.

Early Voyager Title: earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item: earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

Finally, players should be on the lookout during the Diablo IV beta for a world boss that could show up at certain times. Taking it down will generate some big loot for players.

The full game is coming June 6 to the PC, Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. You can pre-order the game on Amazon now.

