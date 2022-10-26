Brave Translate goes from supporting 15 to 108 languages

Brave Translate now supports 108 languages after supporting just 15. The latest update brings support for widely spoken languages including Chinese, Hindi, and Arabic – you can find a full list here. To use Brave Translate, update the browser to version 1.45 and uninstall any other translation extensions you have installed in the browser. When you visit a foreign-language website, a translation button will appear in the URL bar.

The new languages are available on desktop and Android versions of Brave, and will arrive for the iOS version in a future update. Just like everything Brave tries to do, Brave Translate is run in a privacy-friendly way. Explaining the technical side of the feature, Brave said:

“Chromium’s native translation service caches user translation requests, passing that data along to Google’s API. Brave Translate, however, is privacy-preserving and enables users to privately translate websites in over 100 languages, without exposing browsing activity. Brave uses a self-hosted server and the Lingvanex translation engine to power translations, which means no caching, and no feeding your translation requests to privacy-threatening models.”

Until recently, Brave prompted users to install the Google Translate extension because it didn’t support the feature natively. Now that this functionality is included, users who installed Google Translate are free to remove the extension if desired.

Source: Brave